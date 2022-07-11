Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Quanta Services by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Quanta Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,344,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $131.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.28. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

