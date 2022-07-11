Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $518,686.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,381.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,144 shares of company stock worth $1,853,379 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.10. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

