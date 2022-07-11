Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 91,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 148.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

HTLD opened at $14.01 on Monday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

