Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $1.32 Million in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other PRA Group news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,247.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,526,243.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $37.67 on Monday. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

