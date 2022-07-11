Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,021,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $21.19 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $28.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $536.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

