Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 10,646 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 175.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in OSI Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $403,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,790,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $383,693.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,138 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSIS opened at $87.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $76.09 and a one year high of $101.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

