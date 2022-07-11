Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 117 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.61.

AVB opened at $190.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

