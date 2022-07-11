Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 64,816 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 5,908.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,816 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of DEA opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

