Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 997 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $136.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.47. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $180.00.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $281.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.09%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

