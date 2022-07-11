Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 327.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $279.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.35. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $281.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,705 shares of company stock worth $32,597,278. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

