Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $632.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $283.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

