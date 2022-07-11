Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124,797 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 638,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of MANT opened at $95.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

