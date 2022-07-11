Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $2,471,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth about $391,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:COKE opened at $583.73 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.15 and a 12 month high of $656.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $544.48 and its 200 day moving average is $536.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
