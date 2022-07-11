Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Shares of BIDU opened at $152.40 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $187.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.21.

About Baidu (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.