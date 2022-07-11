Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,557 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,542.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 46,705 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 67.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $97,314.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,200.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,763 shares of company stock valued at $8,097,160 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $89.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

