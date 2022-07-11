Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 7,616 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 101,825 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12,093.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.05.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

