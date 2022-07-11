Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 8,134 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 838,228 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,716,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 366,464 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,551,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 227,955 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,403,000 after purchasing an additional 154,691 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEO. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

