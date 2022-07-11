Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,564 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

