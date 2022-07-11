Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,065 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 44,747 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,841 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 266.3% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 116.0% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $94.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.37 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

