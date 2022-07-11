Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 104,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 250,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

