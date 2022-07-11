Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $86.08 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

