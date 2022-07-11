Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,759 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.2% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

