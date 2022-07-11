Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Raised by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 189.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.4% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $86.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

