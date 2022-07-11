Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Raised by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

