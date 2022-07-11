Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,256.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,540.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,321. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

