Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 489,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 87,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $147.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

