First Merchants Corp Has $5.04 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 442.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 111,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,531,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.49 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

