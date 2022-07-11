First Merchants Corp Purchases 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.53.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,264.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2,545.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.