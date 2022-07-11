First PREMIER Bank Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 318.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $95.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

