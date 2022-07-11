First PREMIER Bank Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

VZ stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

