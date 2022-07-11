First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,376 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $35.33 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.