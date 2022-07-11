First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,882,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,091,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 61,412 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 487,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 391,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 390,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

