First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 1,306.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,012 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 195,422 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 67,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 407,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 95,525 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,043,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 202,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,068 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45.

