First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stake Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

