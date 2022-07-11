FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 75,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

