Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 678,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $18,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 135,092 shares of company stock valued at $602,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.