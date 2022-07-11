Fundamentun LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

V opened at $203.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

