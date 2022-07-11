Fundamentun LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 35.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,909,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,321. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.53.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,264.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,545.80. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

