Fundamentun LLC Sells 10,645 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 195,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 230,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 35,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $53.17 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $298.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

