Goepper Burkhardt LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,256.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,540.23.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

