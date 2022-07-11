Gouws Capital LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gouws Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.0% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,264.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2,545.80.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.53.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.