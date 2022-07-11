Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys 23,770 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 190.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,841.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Apple by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

