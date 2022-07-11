Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 12,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

