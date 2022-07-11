Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $267.66 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

