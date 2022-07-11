Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 57.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

