Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,256.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,540.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

