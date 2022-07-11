Gs Investments Inc. Sells 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gs Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.53.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,321. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,264.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,545.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

