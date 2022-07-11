Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,264.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,545.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

