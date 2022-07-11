Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 49 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,256.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2,540.23. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

