Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Holdings Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,006 shares in the company, valued at $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,627 shares of company stock worth $22,989,066. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $54.75 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRMY. Mizuho began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

